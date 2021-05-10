Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child together and made an official announcement on their social media platforms a while ago. Now, Merchant has shared a video of the living room tour on her YouTube channel and it’s beautiful beyond words. From an extraordinary regal dining table to a kick-a** collection of shoes, this video will make you envy the couple and how!

The fans are going gaga over the living room tour and dropping such lovely comments on the YouTube video.

Kishwer Merchant took to her official Instagram handle to share about her living room tour and shared the same on her story. The video starts with Kishwer welcoming Suyyash Rai into the apartment who is on the other side of the camera, shooting the room tour for his wife.

As you enter the space, you would see a beautiful painting to welcome you followed by a flower basket. The Hip Hip Hurray actress then gives a glimpse of a hidden closet to her fans which is full of kicks and her bags and we seriously envy their amazing shoe collection now.

“This is my favourite space because this is where we sit and watch television,” Kishwer says introducing her favourite spot in the house. Showing off her recliner sofa, the beauty revealed that she would sit there and watch IPL matches there and said, “But aaj kal woh nahi ho paa raha hai kyunki IPL suspended hai (But that isn’t happening these days because the IPL has been suspended).”

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s heavenly abode is full of palm plants and makes the living space look more vibrant and royal. What stole the show for us was the wall with books on it inspired by Pinterest and their dining table.

Take a look at the video here:

Did y’all like Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s living room tour? Tell us in the comments below.

