Yesterday, we witnessed a high-voltage contest between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. In Qualifier 2, both teams fought for the spot in the final match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The game was expected to be a nail-biting thriller, but all thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s peak dominance against Mumbai’s bowlers, the run chase never looked difficult. In the meantime, he has written a history by bagging an unbelievable record.

Punjab Kings defeats Mumbai Indians to reach the IPL 2025 finals

In Ahmedabad, Qualifier 2, held on Sunday (June 1), faced a delay of over two hours, but still, we witnessed the complete game. After winning the toss, Punjab put Mumbai to bat first. Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai did well by giving a target of 204 runs, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory. Punjab’s strong batting performance, led by Iyer’s captain’s innings, scored a comfortable win and grabbed the spot in the final.

Shreyas Iyer creates history!

Shreyas Iyer created history and achieved a mind-blowing record by taking Punjab Kings into the final of IPL 2025. He achieved something that no other player has done: He became the only captain to lead more than one team to the IPL finals. Before Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders (2024), and Delhi Capitals (2020) reached the finals under Iyer’s captaincy.

Shreyas Iyer’s record of leading three IPL teams to the finals will likely remain unbeaten.

Mumbai Indians lost the first IPL match while defending 200+ runs

While it was celebration time in the camp of Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians’ camp was heartbroken. But apart from the broken heart, one legendary streak also got disrupted. Before yesterday’s match, Mumbai Indians was undefeated in IPL while defending 200+ runs. In the league’s history, they defended 200+ runs successfully on 19 occasions.

Finally, yesterday, the team witnessed its first loss while defending a target of over 200 runs, thus ending an unbelievable streak.

IPL 2025 ends on June 3

Punjab Kings has reached the IPL 2025 finals and will face Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow, June 3.

