The Indian cricket team is blessed to have a new generation of players who are ready to take the baton from the senior players. One such capable and talented player is Shreyas Iyer. The young batting sensation has made a place for himself among the star players of the younger generation. For being extremely talented with the bat and possessing captaincy skills, the star player has been handsomely paid, pushing his overall net worth.

No BCCI contract for Shreyas Iyer!

For those who don’t know, from 2022 to 2023, Shreyas was placed under the Grade B contract by BCCI. As per this contract, he used to receive 3 crores annually. However, in February 2024, BCCI dropped him from the contract. So, Shreyas isn’t under any contract at present. However, considering his performance, Shreyas is expected to secure a contract with the Indian cricketing board soon.

Earnings from IPL

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL journey started in 2015 when he was picked by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In 2018, he witnessed a major hike when Delhi acquired his services for 7 crores. In 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders spent a whopping 12.25 crores on Shreyas and also appointed him captain. Under his captaincy, KKR lifted the IPL trophy in 2024, thus making it a hot property in the cricketing world.

For IPL 2025, Punjab Kings picked up Shreyas Iyer for a whopping 26.75 crores, making him the second most expensive player in IPL history. Overall, the 30-year-old has amassed well over 70 crores through his contracts in IPL.

Home, luxury cars, and endorsements

Thanks to hefty IPL earnings, Shreyas has built a luxurious life for himself and his close ones. Reportedly, he possesses a 4-BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Lodha World Tower, situated in Lower Parel. The price of the same is said to be around 11.85 crores. Speaking of vehicles, Shreyas has selected luxurious cars in his collection, including a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, a Lamborghini Huracan, and an Audi S5, carrying a cumulative cost of over 6 crores.

While it remains unknown how much Shreyas charges to endorse a brand, his association with BoAt, Manyavar, Dream 11, CEAT, Google Pixel, Ultrahuman, Gillette, and other brands shows how famous he is among brands.

Net worth of Shreyas Iyer

Overall, despite not receiving a contract from BCCI, Shreyas Iyer has amassed enough fortune at the age of 30. Thanks to IPL, endorsements, and expensive possessions, Iyer has achieved a huge net worth of 58 crores, as per Sportskeeda. Compared to Axar Patel, who is also of similar age and even has a Grade B contract, Iyer enjoys higher wealth. For the unversed, Patel enjoys a net worth of 49 crores. If calculated, Iyer is ahead by 18%.

