It’s finally the beginning of the highly anticipated IPL auction. Yes, the auction for IPL 2025 has begun, and on day 1 itself, we witnessed a record-breaking purchase in the cricket league’s history. Initially, the biggest purchase was registered for a star player, Shreyas Iyer, who crossed the record-breaking price of Mitchell Starc. But within the next few minutes, Rishabh Pant bagged an all-time record price, surpassing Shreyas. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Buzz about Shreyas’ auction

Today, a grand event has been held at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for the mega auction of IPL 2025. In this auction, 195 capped Indian players will be up for the auction. Out of all, Shreyas was one of the most talked about players, as despite leading the winning side of Kolkata Knight Riders last year, he was released by the franchise. So, all eyes were set on him. While he did fetch outstanding figures, he was soon surpassed by Rishabh.

Rishabh Pant creates history!

Shreyas Iyer had a base price of 2 crores. Being the first-ever IPL-winning captain to go under auction, Shreyas enjoyed a lot of attention from the bidders. Out of all franchises, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings had an intense bidding war, but Punjab finally managed to secure Shreyas in their camp at a whopping 26.75 crores, surpassing the previous best of Mitchell Starc (24.75 crores).

With such a price, Shreyas Iyer became the first IPL player to cross the 25-crore mark. However, Shreyas’s celebration lasted for just a few minutes as Rishabh Pant walked away with a higher amount than him to become the most expensive player in the league’s history.

Rishabh Pant beats Shreyas Iyer!

In the IPL 2025 auction, Shreyas Iyer first bagged an all-time record price of 26.75 crores. He has now been surpassed by Rishabh Pant, as the star player has fetched a staggering 27 crores. Yes, you read that right! Lucknow Supergiants have bought him for 27 crores, making him the most expensive player.

