Fans went berserk when KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya debuted on Koffee With Karan. Little did they know their controversial remarks would lead to a temporary suspension from the Indian cricket team. It was indeed a huge blow that left the Lucknow Super Giants captain “scarred.” Scroll below as he breaks his silence on the controversy.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Hardik left jaws dropping as he revealed he informed his parents when he lost his virginity saying, “Aaj mai karke aaya.” If that’s not enough, Karan Johar asked the cricketers how they would decide if they hit upon the same woman. While Rahul said he would leave it to the lady, Pandya responded, “Nahi nahi aisa kuch nahi hai, talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao.”

Their statements created a massive uproar, and KL Rahul, as well as Hardik Pandya, were slammed for their allegedly “sexist, misogynistic, and racist” remarks. The duo was suspended by the BCCI and ousted from a three-match ODI series against Australia.

KL Rahul has now broken his silence on the controversy in an interview with WTF is with Nikhil Kamath. He said he had restricted himself, and while he had no problem being in a huge group of people earlier, that’s no longer the case.

He said, “Now I don’t (do that) because that (KWK) interview scarred me massively. Getting suspended from the team. I have never been suspended in school, I have never been punished in school. Matlab woh hua hi nahi hai mere saath (All this never happened to me). I don’t know how to handle it. I did mischievous things in schools like chota mota (small things), but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have had to come. That (KWK interview and subsequent backlash) was my first (fall), and then you realise how bad it is.”

On the personal front, KL Rahul is happily married to actress Athiya Shetty.

