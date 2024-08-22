After being rumored to be the next bowling coach of the Indian cricket team (men), Zaheer Khan seems likely to play an important role in IPL 2025. Yes, you read that right! Zak could be seen joining the camp of LSG (Lucknow Super Giants), taking over the job of mentor for the next season following Gautam Gambhir’s exit. Keep reading to know more about it!

For those who don’t know, Gautam Gambhir was LSG’s previous mentor, and he stepped down from the role last year. Later, he took over the mentorship of KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). So, LSG has been without a mentor since Gambhir’s exit, and soon, the Indian bowling legend could be seen in a very important role. If it happens, it’ll be a big boost for the Lucknow team.

If ESPNcricinfo’s report is to be believed, Zaheer Khan is in discussions with Lucknow Super Giants. If all goes well, he’ll guide the team during the next IPL season. Considering Zak’s experience, the management is keen on roping him in for the role, and the announcement is expected to come soon. Other than Lucknow, two other teams are also trying their best to bring Zak on board.

Interestingly, before this offer, Zaheer Khan’s name was said to be considered for the new bowling coach of the Indian cricket team (men), but recently, Morne Morkel’s name was made official as the bowling coach of India.

As of now, Justin Langer is the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants; Lance Klusener and Adam Voges are his assistants.

Reportedly, when Gautam Gambhir was the mentor of LSG, he enjoyed a salary package of 3.5 crores per season. Now, considering the demand among other IPL teams as well, Zaheer Khan is likely to receive a higher salary as the mentor.

