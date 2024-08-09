Dinesh Karthik broke the hearts of his fans after he bid adieu to the game of cricket after IPL 2024. Despite his age not being on his side, Karthik’s game as a finisher clearly indicated that there was enough fuel left in the tank. So, the decision to say goodbye to the game took everyone by surprise. However, a recent development about Karthik has sparked excitement among his loyal fans. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the 39-year-old played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2024’s edition of IPL. He nailed his role as a finisher and displayed his power hitting. With his performance, the veteran player also turned the tables on a couple of occasions. Unfortunately, his team, RCB, failed to maintain consistent momentum.

During IPL, Dinesh Karthik hinted about his retirement, and he made it official right after the league ended. Now, in the latest development, Karthik has taken a U-turn from his stand of quitting all formats of cricket and has signed up to play in the South African T20 league. Yes, you read that right! The power hitter has come out of retirement and will be flying to South Africa soon to play SA20’s next edition.

Karthik signed a contract with Paarl Royals and created history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to play in the South African T20 league. Taking to X, the official handle of Paarl Royals posted, “Batter. Keeper. Finisher. Welcome to the #RoyalsFamily, Dinesh Karthik.” After that, Karthik posted, “Entering the ground again as a player. This time in Africa.”

Interestingly, this development came after Dinesh Karthik was announced as the brand ambassador of SA20 alongside AB de Villiers.

Welcoming Karthik to Paarl Royals, Kumar Sangakkara (Royals’ director of cricket) said, “Dinesh has served as one of the modern-day greats for India in white-ball cricket, and his wealth of experience will contribute to the making of our side for Season 3.”

