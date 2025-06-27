Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana carved a niche in the industry, becoming a brand himself for content-driven films. He is praised for choosing scripts wisely and consistently delivering a stellar performance every time. Known for his bold and progressive films, Khurrana has been invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year for his path-breaking contribution to cinema.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, “We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

Ayushmann Khurrana: From Groundbreaking Films To Global Recognition

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a significant mark in Indian cinema with a string of critically acclaimed movies such as Andhadhun, Vicky Donor, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. With his impressive work, he has now added another feather to his cap by being invited to join the Academy in recognition of his groundbreaking contribution to cinema.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited distinguished artists from across the world for their contributions to motion pictures and cinema. Ayushmann joins the likes of powerhouse actors and artists like Gillian Anderson, Ariana Grande, Kamal Haasan, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, to name a few.

Ayushmann Khurrana has consistently earned global praise for his path-breaking films, using cinema as a powerful tool to subtly contribute to nation-building. He has been recognized twice by TIME Magazine- first with the prestigious TIME100 Impact Award in 2023, and earlier by being named to the iconic TIME100 list of the world’s 100 Most Influential People. In addition, Ayushmann serves as a UNICEF India Ambassador, actively advocating for the protection of child rights.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: “Rekha Considered Herself Married… Amitabh Bachchan Would Come & Sit On Sets”: Inside Umrao Jaan’s Unknown Painful History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News