Bollywood icons Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana debuted with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012. At the India Today Conclave South 2018, Yami openly talked about how she got her first debut film in Bollywood. “That was the phase when I was auditioning in full swing. At that point of time, I also had the opportunity of a very conventional launch. I was absolutely on my own, every work that I was doing was my stepping stone. There was nobody there to back me,” she said.

She further added, “Fortunately I have never had an incident that would discourage me from working in an industry. For me, as an artist, it never mattered to me what language the film was in. I just wanted to do really good work, and one thing led to another.” Yami Gautam, also shared that she found the concept of Vicky Donor only when she was confirmed for it.

“When I auditioned for Vicky Donor, I asked the casting director, ‘What is the film about?’ And she just smiled. When I got the film, that is when I found out. I had to tell my parents. My father asked me what the film is about, and I just handed the script to him. When my parents read it, they said, ‘This is so cool’.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky Donor is a romantic comedy film about sperm donation and infertility. The film did well at the box office. For the uninitiated, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam have also collaborated on Agra Ka Daabra (2016) and Bala (2019).

