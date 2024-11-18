Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has made a mark in the film industry by doing off-beat roles and challenging the status quo by taking up parts that others would have been reluctant to take up. He has given hits like Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, Bala, and Dream Girl in a career that has spanned over a decade.

His films, such as Article 15 and Anek, have raised critical social issues. He created a body of work that any actor would be proud of. His wife, Tahira Kashyap, is a filmmaker and writer. The couple married and had a daughter before the release of Ayushmann’s first film, Vicky Donor. The actor recently opened up about fatherhood in the Honestly Saying podcast.

Ayushmann Khurrana Calls His Father ‘A Dictator’ And Talks About Childhood Trauma

While speaking about fatherhood, Ayushmann spoke about being different from his dictator father. The actor shared, “I am a completely different father. Mine was a dictator. Getting beaten with chappals, belts, etc . were par for the course”. Ayushmann also shed light on an incident where he was beaten up because his shirt smelled of cigarettes. “One day I was returning from a party, and my shirt smelled of cigarette smoke. Now, I never touched it because of the fear of my father. But I still got beaten up for it,” The Andhadhun star recalled.

Ayushmann said that he and his wife evolved together because they became parents at a young age, and the fact that he was a father to a daughter made it even better. “Daughters teach you to be more empathetic,” he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father Passed Away Last Year.

Ayushmann’s father, P Khurrana, was a famous astrologer and author of books such as The Mystery of Palmistry: A Guide to the Art and Science of Palm Reading and Mars and Marriage. Mr. Khurrana passed away in May last year.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen next in the movie Thama, which is a part of the hugely popular horror-comedy universe created by Maddock. The universe has given hits like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Ayushmann in Thama. The movie is scheduled to be released around Diwali in 2025.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Once Broke Up With Tahira Kashyap Because Of This Reason: “When You Become A Public Figure…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News