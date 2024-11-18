Tiger Shroff fans were sent into a frenzy as the actor’s first look from the movie Baaghi 4 was released a while back. The poster shows the actor in a rogue and bloodied avatar. He can be seen sitting atop a toilet commode while flaunting his chiseled abs in a denim jacket and shorts. But what steals the show is his fiery expression and clean-shaven hair. He can be seen holding a sword-like weapon in one hand and a bottle of a drink in the other hand. The poster looks straight out of a gory fight sequence wherein some dead bodies can be seen lying on the floor and loads of blood smeared on the wall of the washroom. The number 4 can be etched behind Tiger. Here are 3 reasons why this movie might ultimately become the game changer for the actor after some box office duds.

1- The Baaghi Formula Never Goes Wrong

The Baaghi franchise has never gone wrong for Tiger Shroff and has instead catapulted him into your quintessential action hero. Despite the movies of the franchise getting a mixed response from the critics and the masses alike, the film has always managed to rake in 100 crore plus collections at the box office. So, the fourth installment of the movie might finally work for the better for the actor.

2- Tiger Shroff’s New Look And A Different Plot For Baaghi 4

The tagline of Baaghi 4 reads, ‘This Time He Is Not The Same.’ This holds both for Tiger Shroff’s look in the movie and, presumably, his character arc. By the looks of it, Tiger has gone full rogue in Baaghi 4, and we are definitely seated to see him in a different avatar. He has also undergone a transformation when it comes to the hairdo which makes it all the more interesting.

3- The Mystery Leading Lady

In the very first 2016 film Baaghi, fans were left gushing over Tiger Shroff’s chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor. While in the 2018 film Baaghi 2, Tiger appeared opposite his rumored ex-girlfriend Disha Patani. For Baaghi 3 (2020), Tiger again reunited with Shraddha, which proved to be a hit amongst fans despite the movie receiving a mixed response. So, there might be anticipation amongst fans on who the actor will romance in Baagi 4, which might work well for the film.

Baaghi 4 will be helmed by A Harsha and is slated to release on September 5, 2025.

