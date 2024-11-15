The internet right now is buzzing with one of the most epic castings for one of the most anticipated, earliest, and deadliest action franchises of the Indian Cinema. Earlier, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor had been roped in to play the lead in the anti-hero action film Dhoom 4. After rumors cropping up and fading out, murmurs have yet again dropped in about Shraddha Kapoor playing the female lead in the film!

Jhoothi Shraddha Joins Makkaar Ranbir!

A few years ago when the first image of Shraddha & Ranbir Kapoor was leaked on the internet, fans went berserk. The two came together for Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and people loved their chemistry. It was obvious their reunion was on cards after such a successful chemistry!

Now reports suggest that the duo are reuniting for Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom 4, which is essentially a reboot of the first part. The rumors broke since Shraddha Kapoor was spotted last night outside Sidharth Anand’s office, who is heading the project.

A Box Office Explosion

Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor might create a massive explosion at the box office together with the next installment of the Dhoom franchise. Ranbir Kapoor’s last film, Animal, earned 554 crore at the box office, and Shraddha Kapoor surpassed him with Stree 2’s lifetime collection of 627.50 crore. So, they definitely might be repeating history with Dhoom 4, creating some unachievable records at the box office.

Who Will Replace Abhishek Bachchan?

Now that the male and female lead of the film seems to be in place, the question arises: who might replace Uday Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan? Sources suggest that Aditya Chopra wants two suave young generation actors to enter the franchise as the Cops!

Currently, the industry has only young actors who might fit the bill – Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan. Although, both of them suit the character of Ali. For Abhishek Bachchan, YRF might take chances on a mature Varun Dhawan or a young Siddhant Chaturvedi. There is a bleak possibility of casting any new talent for the two roles. However, they might definitely try to tap some big South Indian names, and if it does, Naga Chaitanya might be a really good choice.

Is This Yet Again A Gossip?

The murmurs about Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor leading Dhoom 4 might be true meanwhile we are manifesting the rest of the names to replace Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. But hopefully, the news about the film being made is true rather than being another gossip!

Fingers crossed!

