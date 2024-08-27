Before Spy Universe, Horror Comedy Universe, and Cop Universe, there was just one OG franchise that turned the box office numbers upside down when it arrived with a sequel in a very short span of time. It was on August 27, 2004, that Yash Raj Films arrived with Dhoom, a stylish action film!

YRF’s Action Comeback

The film has bikes as the main lead compared to the star cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and the villain John Abraham! In fact, it re-positioned Yash Raj Films with an action comeback. The production house was entirely focused on romance, and the last action film they offered was Vijay in 1988!

Dhoom arrived like a breath of fresh air and the film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi was compared to many Hollywood films for its class action and stunt sequences. However, it was never the original cast of the film, and Aditya Chopra had someone else in mind as the villain.

Salman Khan – The Bad Guy!

The initial choice for Dhoom’s antagonist was Salman Khan. However, things did not materialize. At one point, even Sanjay Dutt was considered to play the bad guy in Dhoom, but eventually, fate had other plans, and John Abraham turned into an overnight sensation with the film!

Dhoom Budget

If Salman Khan had signed the dotted line, he would have drawn a paycheck of a whopping 3 crore for the film. This was a huge amount for a film that was being made on a budget of only 11 crore! Yes, that means, Bhaijaan would have drawn 27% of the entire budget of the film as his salary. And it was then that Aditya Chopra took a wise decision.

Spent Money On Bikes

Instead of spending so much money on one star, Aditya Chopra’s team reportedly accommodated the entire cast in the same bracket, with their paychecks landing somewhere between 80 lakhs to 1 crore. Meanwhile, he made sure to spend the major chunk on the bikes, which were the main leads of the film, tbh!

Dhoom Collection & Profit

Dhoom was released on August 27, 2004, 20 years ago and the film opened at the box office with 1.75 crore collection on day 1. However, during its lifetime, it earned 32.50 crore in total, churning out a profit of a whopping 195.45%. The film revived the action scene in Hindi cinema and turned into a historical chapter with Dhoom 2 arriving in 2006! The franchise is gearing up for Dhoom 4 soon!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

