Bollywood and its scoops are never-ending. There are friendships, rivalries, friends turn foes, and vice-versa. One such friendship gone sour was between Farhan Akhtar and his buddy Uday Chopra. Farhan was great friends with the Chopra family, but everything changed after one miscommunication or cheating; we clearly do not know! However, for a long time, rumors suggested that this broken friendship inspired Farhan’s first film, Dil Chahta Hai!

So the tale goes that it was Farhan’s Mom and writer Honey Irani who penned the story for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, but Aditya Chopra never credited her to the film. This felt like cheating and Farhan was miffed with the Chopras.

Later, Farhan Akhtar directed Dil Chahta Hai, and it was rumored that he had taken inspiration from his broken friendship with Uday Chopra for the film. The break in the friendship in the film was said to be inspired by the fall-out between the Akhtars and the Chopras.

What Happened On DDLJ Sets

In an excerpt from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – A Modern Classic by Anupama Chopra, Honey Irani confessed, “Even if 80 percent of the screenplay was his, at least 20 percent was mine. Don’t take that 20 percent away from me.” Meanwhile, Aditya Chopra clarified that he wrote the film on his own, and Honey Irani was there for only four discussions. Honey, who was great friends with Yash Chopra and his wife Pamela, refuted Aditya’s claims, and there was an ugly fight via media between Pamela Chopra and Honey Irani.

Farhan Akhtar’s Stand

In an interview with Rediff, Farhan Akhtar talked about the connection between his friendship with the Chopras and Dil Chahta Hai’s friendship fallout plot. The actor-director said, “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t upset. Not just at Uday but at all of them. Because these are people I have known for practically all my life. It really upset my Mom for a long time because they were her close friends. But no, it was not an inspiration for Dil Chahta Hai. Unfortunately, there are certain things you cannot forget.”

However, over time, Akhtars and Chopras have let bygones be bygones and maintained cordial relationships with each other.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hum Aapke Hain Koun Re-Release Box Office: Salim Khan’s Advice Pushed Disaster Collections To 1083% Profit, Now Salman Khan To Destroy Ghilli Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News