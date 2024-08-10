Triptii Dimri has been on a roll since she gained popularity with her supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Triptii was tagged as Bhabhi No. 2, and her character offered a lot of fodder for the memes. The actress has recently been getting praise for her film Bad Newz as well.

Triptii is also grabbing headlines for her debut film as the lead, Laila Majnu, which has been re-released in the theaters. Before Laila Majnu, Tripti was seen in supporting roles in Mom and Poster Boys. However, her journey in the films has been nothing short of phenomenal. She turned into an OTT star with Netflix’s fantasy film Bulbull.

After Bulbull, Triptii Dimri made her mark with Netflix’s Qala as well. During all these years, her journey on the moneymeter has also been phenomenal.

Triptii Dimri’s 300% Higher Fee For Bad Newz

Triptii has reportedly been paid 1 crore for her stint in the Dharma Productions’ comedy film where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. This is much higher than the reported fee for her debut film, Laila Majnu. In fact a solid 300% jump than what she earned in 2018.

Triptii Dimri’s Debut Fee

The Animal actress was paid only 25 lakh for her debut film, Laila Majnu. In fact, even for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, she was paid a sum of 40 lakh. The actress is being paid 4 times what she was paid for her first film, and she has achieved this status in just 6 years, during which 2 years the industry did not function due to the coronavirus.

Parveen Babi Biopic

Triptii Dimri is expected to star in Parveen Babi in the biopic of the late actress, and her fans are already excited to see this starlet achieve bigger and better stardom with this film.

Truly can’t wait to see her groove to Jawaani Jaan-E-Man and Raat Baaqi. Hopefully, the actress will climb the stairs of success on the moneymeter further.

