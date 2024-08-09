When Laila Majnu was released in theaters in 2018, it was largely ignored by the audience due to limited promotions and lack of star power. As a result, the film ended up performing poorly at the box office. However, ever since it arrived on streaming, the movie has consistently garnered the love of the audience and has achieved a cult-classic status over the years.

Those who missed out on watching Laila Majnu in theaters are getting another chance to see Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s mesmerizing chemistry on the big screen as the film is being re-released in cinemas across the nation.

Laila Majnu to Return to Cinemas on Popular Demand This Friday

Imtiaz Ali, the co-writer of the film, took to Instagram to announce that Laila Majnu will be re-releasing in theaters due to popular demand on Friday, August 9th. “Laila Majnu back on popular demand!!! gratitude to your love that pulled it into theaters again after six years!! re-releasing 9th Aug ‘24 in cinemas nationwide,” the filmmaker wrote announcing the news. Notably, the film, which was majorly shot in Jammu and Kashmir, was re-released in Srinagar just a week earlier on August 2nd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)

Laila Majnu Could Only Recover 30% of Its Budget at the Box Office

Directed by Imtiaz’s brother Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu opened in theaters on September 7th, 2018. The film was made at a budget of around Rs. 10 crores, but could only earn about Rs. 3 crores by the end of its theatrical run. Though the film received critical acclaim, it did not manage to generate enough hype to pull the audiences to the theaters.

Laila Majnu finally reached a larger section of the audience with its premiere on television and streaming release on Zee5. Viewers eventually ended up loving the chemistry between Triptii and Avinash and appreciated the movie’s stunning visuals, heartbreaking narrative, and soothing soundtrack. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and PI Pictures, Laila Majnu also stars Parmeet Sethi, Shagufta Ali, Abrar Qazi, Sumit Kaul, and Benjamin Gilani in pivotal roles.

Must Read: What To Watch This Weekend On OTT And Theatres: From Netflix’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba To Apple TV+’s The Instigators, Exciting Releases You Can’t Miss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News