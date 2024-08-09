Bigg Boss is set to return for its 18th season. The new season is set to premiere on October 5, 2024, with Salman Khan returning to host after missing the previous season due to filming commitments for Sikandar.

The announcement of Sana Makbul as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on August 2 has heightened anticipation for the forthcoming main season. Although the official list of contestants has not yet been revealed, several names have been suggested on social media and in news articles.

The upcoming 18th season is generating a lot of buzz with its diverse lineup of rumored contestants. There’s also talk about Payal Malik from Bigg Boss OTT 3, who hinted in a vlog that her husband’s second wife, Kritika Malik, could be approached for the show, though this is still unconfirmed.

The rumored inclusion of reality show stars Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Siwet Tomar, as well as prominent social media influencers Abhishek Malhan, Mr. Faisu, and Maxtern, is sure to generate a lot of buzz.

Given Isha Koppikar’s established film career, her potential appearance on the show adds a new twist. Furthermore, Shiney Ahuja’s appearance in the show adds another level of intrigue. Despite his controversial past, Ahuja’s acting talent and previous successes guarantee that his presence will draw attention. Koppikar and Ahuja’s participation would undoubtedly generate interest and make the show a hot topic of conversation.

As always, the final list of contestants will be revealed closer to the premiere date, and it will be interesting to see how these rumored names compare to the official lineup. Fans can expect a season full of drama, entertainment, and perhaps some unexpected twists!

Must Read: Not Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan Was The First Choice For Don! Farhan Akhtar Reveals, “I’d Already Given My Word To HR…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News