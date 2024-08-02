After a six-week journey, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has finally reached the grand finale, and we are here to give you all the major highlights before Anil Kapoor announces the winner of this season. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to grace the stage.

Check out all the updates from the grand finale.

11:45 pm: Sana Makbul Wins Bigg Boss OTT 3.

11:37 pm: Sana Makbul and Naezy finally leave the house and enter the stage together. Both gear up to win the trophy expressing the nervous jitters they are feeling.

11:00 pm: Final round of voting commences as the voting lines open for the last 10 minutes and audiences are asked to vote for Naezy and Sana Makbul.

10:55 pm: Ranvir Shorey gets evicted from the grand finale race but Anil Kapoor welcomes him on stage calling this season as Ranvir Shorey’s season. Deepak Chaurasia gets emotional as Ranvir loses the title of Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.

10:40 pm: Salman Khan’s nephew and Atul Agnihotri – Alvira’s son Ayan Agnihotri grace the stage to promote his new song Party Fever, which also features his Mamu Salman Khan!

10:15 pm: Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari performed together as Chandal Chaukadi.

10:02 pm: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao arrive on stage to promote Stree 2. They entered the house and took Sai Ketan Rao along with themselves, evicting him from the final race.

9:55 pm: Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul roast each other, and Ranvir says Sana has reached the grand finale, ‘Bigg Boss ki kripa se.’

9:40 pm: Kritika Malik is finally evicted from the top 5, leaving Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, and Naezy in the final race.

9:30 pm: Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey once again sit down to discuss, ‘Bhabhi Sundar Hai’ and ‘Bhaiya Bhagyashali’ comments. Finally, Vishal takes back his apology and says he regrets apologizing for something he did not mean or intend. Lovekesh Kataria suggests that he misjudged the situation.

9:19 pm: Sana Makbul extends an olive branch to her arch-rival Ranvir Shorey and asks him to look forward to a new beginning, leaving all the fights behind.

9:12 pm: Sana Makbul’s mom roars confidently – Sana jeetegi. Inside the house, Ranvir Shorey has surprised everyone with a clean shave look as he confessed, “Maine vaada kiya tha ki agar final tak pahunch jaaunga to daadhi udaa dunga.”

9:10 pm: Kritika Malik’s mother enters Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale and tells her to trust Payal Malik. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill boosts Ranvir Shorey and applauds his journey.

9:01 pm: All the contestants meet their parents. Naezy hugs his father while Sana Makbul meets her mother. Sai Ketan Rao meets his girlfriend Shivangi, who suggests he leave his 11-year-old inhibitions in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale is streaming on Jio Cinema from 9 PM onwards. Sana Makbul, Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao are the top 5 from the show.

