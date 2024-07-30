Asim Riaz has been grabbing all the headlines ever since the first two episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 dropped. Rohit Shetty has even thrown him out of the show for disrespecting the contestants and the crew.

For the unversed, Asim lost his cool after he could not perform the task, and the team took digs at him for continuous explanations. Asim challenged Rohit’s stunt team to perform the task and crossed the line, saying he could afford to hire people working in the crew.

Asim Riaz was even delusional enough to say that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be watched because he is performing stunts. None of the other contestants have the caliber to draw viewers. This did not go down well with the host, Rohit Shetty, who politely asked Asim to leave the show.

However, this is not the first time that Asim lost his cool on an industry stalwart. He previously lost his cool with Salman Khan‘s team when he was reportedly ousted from Bhai’s film, then titled Bhaijaan. There were also rumors about Asim being a part of Kick 2.

However, after these rumors were not confirmed, Asim Riaz himself confirmed that he was dropped from the film. In a tweet, the model-turned-actor spat fire on the then-titled film Bhaijaan and wrote, “My father was promised a project from an influential personality from the industry. For more than one year, they used my name to create hype for the project. All the big media publications spoke about it and also confirmed it.”

When nothing materialized, Asim expressed his disappointment and wrote, “All I want to say is that all the fake promises won’t make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop me from doing what I do right now so mujhe apne taur se duniya ko jeene de.'”

Asim Riaz shot to fame participating in Bigg Boss 13 where his bromance turned hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla and his romantic relationship with Himanshi Khurrana grabbed eyeballs. Asim lost the trophy to Sidharth Shukla in that reality show and finished second.

