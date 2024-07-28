What is the point of making different concept-based reality shows when all of them look similar? Moreover, what is the point of calling it a reality show when it follows a script? Rohit Shetty is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and this season has already started on a cringy note! Guess what might be the basic reason?

Khatron Ke Khiladi VS Bigg Boss

Well, KKK 14 this year has most of the contestants coming from another reality show Bigg Boss. Right from Asim Riaz to Abhishek Kumar and Shilpa Shinde to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, all have been a part of some or the other season of Bigg Boss.

Now, the bad part is that these contestants have still not shed their Bigg Boss shells and are living in the same world. Mistaking Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to be some sort of Bigg Boss Battleground, these contestants on the premiere episode itself started planning, plotting and fights leaving the audiences totally confused!

Sana Makbul 2.0

We spotted Sana Makbul’s extended version from Bigg Boss OTT 3 in the world of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Just like Makbul keeps flaunting the ‘I want a woman to win’ card in the name of feminism, Nimrit re-iterated the same on KKK 14, which honestly is a little put off. I mean keeping yourself on a different pedestal for being a woman and making it sound like your win is more worthy than a male contestant’s winning is so passe!

Hey Asim, Can You Calm Down?

Asim Riaz is back with his bickering and baba mode and we can’t understand if for once, he calms down ever? The model-turned-actor was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and lost the trophy to Sidharth Shukla, with whom he bromance in half of that show and fought in the other half!

Shalin Bhanot’s Over Enthusiasm

Shalin’s antics might look cute on an 18 or 20-year-old, but when a man child behaves in such a cute-meets-dumb way, then it is embarrassing as well as irritating. Why is there a need for such (scripted/non-scripted) antics in a show that shines on the merit of its concept and offers some of the best stunt sequences in the industry?

Needs A Little Shaking

Hopefully, host Rohit Shetty shakes this Bigg Boss bunch soon and makes them realize that the two shows are entirely different, and we can focus on this new show in the entirety. Still looking forward to this season for the rest of the bunch that including Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakraborty, Karanveer Mehra and others!

