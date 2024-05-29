Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Not Asim Riaz But Abhishek Kumar Is The Highest Paid Contestant With A Massive 240% Increase From His Bigg Boss 17's Salary?

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to take center stage after a long wait. The 12 celebrity contestants have already flown off for the show’s shooting with new stunts and dangers to conquer. One of the most talked about contestants this year has been Abhishek Kumar, and while there is a lot of anticipation about his performance, fans are curious to see him back on the screen. Another thing that fans have been curious about is how much these stars are making to take these risks every week. Initially, there were reports that Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz was the highest-paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but new reports suggest that it is Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar.

Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, has emerged as the highest-paid contestant in the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi.’ Known for his resilience and determination, Kumar is set to earn between 15 and 17 lakhs per week on the adventure reality show. This remarkable leap in earnings is a testament to his rising popularity and inspires many.

During his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ Kumar was one of the contestants who was paid a considerably low amount because Abhishek was still very new to the industry. Despite this, he captivated audiences with his authenticity and intense gameplay, eventually securing the runner-up position. Abhishek Kumar was reported to have paid 4 to 5 Lakh per week. His journey from a low-paid contestant in ‘Bigg Boss’ to the highest paid in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ highlights his growing influence and marketability in the entertainment industry.

Abhishek’s participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is particularly notable given his known struggle with claustrophobia. The actor has bravely taken up the show’s challenge, which frequently includes tasks that could trigger his fears. Kumar’s paycheck rose from 5 Lakhs to 17 Lakhs, which is a massive 240% increase.

In addition to his success in reality TV, Kumar has also made a mark in the music industry. His performance in the music video ‘Khaali Botal,’ where he starred opposite Ayesha Khan, received widespread acclaim. Critics and fans alike praised his acting skills and screen presence, further cementing his status as a versatile entertainer. As the highest-paid contestant, all eyes will be on Kumar as he tries to navigate the daunting challenges ahead.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to feature Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia & Gashmeer Mahajani. Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, and Shilpa Shinde are joining the list. Asim Riaz did not attend yesterday’s press conference held by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team. Apparently, he couldn’t make it because of an earlier work commitment, but he is still a part of the show.

With a new season rounding up for launch sometime in June, there is a lot of excitement!

