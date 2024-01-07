Bigg Boss 17: Weekend ka Vaar saw a major upheaval when Ankita Lokhande ejected co-contestant Abhishek Kumar for slapping Samarth Jurel, but things took a big turn when the host Salman Khan himself defended the Udaariyaan actor, who was poked till he was triggered to act violently. While captain Ankita Lokhande was asked to decide whether Abhishek would stay, and she decided against it, Bhaijaan took up for the cornered contestant.

Finally, after getting ejected on the 83rd day, Abhishek was back in the house on the 84th day of Bigg Boss 17. Do you know how much the actor has earned in these 84 days? Well, it is definitely much higher than the winning prize of the show.

Abhishek Kumar has already earned a whopping 60 lakh from the show! Yes, you read that right. While the winning amount of Bigg Boss 17 is 50 lakh, Abhishek’s earnings from the show have surpassed the winning amount already.

70% Higher Earning Than The Winning Amount

The love and appreciation Abhishek has been receiving are very clear; he is one of the finalists of this season. So, while he stays for 5 more weeks, he would be earning 85 lakh from this season of Bigg Boss, a whopping 70% higher than the winning amount itself.

Earning 70K Per Day!

Doing the math, the Udaariyaan actor earns a whopping 70K per day for Bigg Boss 17. However, this amount is not much compared to the other contestants on the show. Abhishek is literally one of the least-paid contestants on the show, but he emerged stronger and made a fan following for himself outside.

Celebs Taking Stand For Abhishek

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian Television, so much so that celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Ekta Kapoor, and Farah Khan regularly watch it. In fact, Riteish even stood for Abhishek Kumar recently and tweeted, “Heart goes out to Abhishek. #BiggBoss17”

For the unversed, last week, Abhishek’s ex-girlfriend, who is also a contestant on the show Isha Malviya, along with her boyfriend Samarth Jurel, made fun of Abhishek Kumar’s mental health.

They poked him, calling him names, and Samarth tried stuffing a tissue in his mouth. In a reflex, Abhishek slapped Samarth Jurel, breaking the rule of the house that says one cannot be violent or physical with another contestant.

Earlier, a contestant, Tehelka Sunny, had to leave the show after he was involved in a physical incident. But Salman Khan stood up against the bullying Abhishek Kumar was subjected to and offered him a second chance, making the other contestants see what he went through and asking for a vote. The count favored Abhishek, and he is back in the show.

