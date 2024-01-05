Since morning, TV actress Surbhi Jyoti has been the talk of the town owing to some personal reasons. As per the latest media reports, the Qubool Hai actress is all set to take her relationship to the next level and get hitched by her long-time boyfriend, Sumit Suri. Reportedly, after shooting for a music video, Surbhi and Sumit came close and began dating. As her fans are elated to see their favorite actress turn a bride, we bring you the names of actors with whom her name has been linked in the past.

The actress, who’s been a part of many TV shows, has risen to fame with Zee TV’s ‘Qubool Hai,’ in which she portrayed the role of Zoya Farooqui and won everyone’s hearts. After becoming a household name, she appeared in other TV shows like Ishqbaaaz and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She then turned heads, and TRPs touched the roof with her appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3.

Coming back, before finding solace in Sumit Suri, Surbhi Jyoti became a talking point for her rumored affair with four different actors. It was just last year when Jyoti was linked to her good friend Rithvikk Dhanjani. The rumors began after their pictures from their Holiday in Istanbul went viral.

Netizens speculated the same for some time until the Pavitra Rishta actor dismissed his dating rumors with Surbhi Jyoti and confirmed ‘I am single’ after his break-up with Asha Negi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Next on the list is Pear V Puri! Rumors were a buzz that Surbhi Jyoti once dated her Naagin co-star. Later, rubbishing the same, she confirmed that she wasn’t dating him, though their fans wanted them to date and get married. However, this again turned out to be a rumor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri)

In 2016, media reports were abuzz that Surbhi Jyoti was dating her ‘Qubool Hai’ co-star Varun Toorkey. It was said that after her break up with Zorawar Singh, she found love again in Varun. After meeting on the sets of the show, they hit it off instantly. However, Jyoti later refuted the rumors and said none of them were true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Toorkey (@varuntoorkey)

Last but not least is Zorawar Singh! Media reports suggested that Surbhi Jyoti dated Singh for quite some time. However, due to the long distance, they called it off. Just a few months after her breakup with Zorawar, reports of her dating Varun began doing the rounds of the Internet.

Well, this is not all! While refuting her dating rumors, Surbhi Jyoti had revealed that she has even been liked by her other co-stars like Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Jyoti is expected to tie the knot on March 6 or 7 in a traditional North Indian Ceremony.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Clarifies Her “Ramayana Mein Bursting Crackers Was Never Mentioned” Comment After Getting Threats & Anti-Hindu Tags: “Mann Mein Itni Nafrat Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News