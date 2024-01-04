Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebrities, and the entire country are currently feeling the adrenaline rush. Aren’t we all super pumped up for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? The ceremony is scheduled for January 22, 2023. Dipika Chikhlia, who has received an invitation, has now appealed to the PM. Scroll below for all the details!

The preparations are underway, and over 7,000 people have been invited for the special ceremony. Almost 3,000 attendees are VIPs, including cricketers, showbiz celebrities, politicians, industrialists, etc. It was earlier revealed that Ramayan actors Dipika (Sita) and Arun Govil (Ram) have also received an exclusive invite to the event.

Dipika Chikhlia’s message to PM Narendra Modi

Dipika Chikhlia has now made an appeal to the Prime Minister to place the idol of Sita along with Lord Ram. She told Aaj Tak, “Mujhe humesha laga tha ki Ramji ke bagal me Sitaji ki moorti hogi. Main humare Prime Minister ko request karna chahti hoon ki woh Ayodhya mein Ram ke saath Sitaji ki murti ko bhi viraajmaan karein (I always thought that there would be Sitaji’s idol alongside Ramji. I want to request our Prime Minister to install the statue of Sitaji along with Lord Ram in Ayodhya).”

In addition, Dipika Chikhlia requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to place Lord Ram’s statue alone. She added that the decision to also place Mother Sita along will make the women of our country happy.

It is reported that PM Modi will deliver a speech during Ram Mandir’s inauguration ceremony.

About Ram Mandir Inauguration

Several renowned personalities from the film industry have received invitations. The list includes Bollywood actors – Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt, and Madhuri Dixit. Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also received an invite to the ceremony.

From the South industry, Prabhas, Yash, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Rishab Shetty may be seen in attendance.

Industrialists Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani will likely attend the event too.

Cricketers Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have also received an invitation to Ram Mandir’s inauguration.

