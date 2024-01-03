India is gearing up for a monumental day with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The ceremony is scheduled for January 22, 2024. A list of renowned personalities, including actors, industrialists, and politicians, has been invited for the auspicious occasions. Kangana Ranaut recently shared a picture of the invitation. Rajinikanth, Prabhas to Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, below are the celebrities who are likely to be present!

There is a lot of debate regarding the invitation to the special ceremony. A constant question Googled is whether Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be in attendance. BJP has also been accused of using the occasion to their benefit ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. But we’re here to focus on the positives. Because we’d love to see the renowned figures of our country celebrate the special day.

As per several reports, Ram Mandir Trust has sent invitations to as many as 7,000 people, which includes 3,000 VIPs. Check out the list of celebrities from the Indian cinema invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration below:

Kangana Ranaut

A few days back, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared an invite to the Ram Mandir inauguration. It is to be noted that the actress has previously also visited Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi. She sought blessings from the almighty ahead of Tejas’ release.

She had re-tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s post back in October and wrote, “Best news of the day, will be visiting Shri Ram Mandir tomorrow morning, Ram janmbhoomi is an important part of our movie #tejas Eager to do Darshan of janmabhumi and seek blessings there. Jai Shri Ram”

Best news of the day, will be visiting Shri Ram Mandir tomorrow morning, Ram janmbhoomi is an important part of our movie #tejas

Eager to do Darshan of janmbhumi and seek blessings there.

Jai Shri Ram 🚩 https://t.co/5MC44yfILx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2023

Other Bollywood Celebrities

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn are actors who received invitations to Ram Mandir inauguration.

In addition, directors Madhur Bhandarkar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali also received an invite and might be attending the event.

South Celebrities

Legendary actor Rajinikanth has been formally invited to be in Ayodhya for the monumental day. In addition, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Yash might also mark their presence.

Kantara director Rishab Shetty is also said to have received a special invite.

Television Celebrities

Dipika Chikhlia, who played the iconic role of Sita along with ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, was among the rare Television celebrities who were invited.

Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, may also be physically present on the big day.

Preparations are underway, and PM Narendra Modi will also reportedly deliver a speech during Ram Mandir’s inauguration ceremony!

