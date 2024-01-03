Did Salman Khan really host Bhatijee Ira Khan’s Mehndi ceremony before she ties the knot to Nupur Shikhare? The news has been all over the internet after some pictures of Aamir Khan and his family went viral. These pictures show Aamir Khan, along with ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutt and son Junaid Khan, making an entry at the Galaxy Apartments – Khandaan’s residence.

So ever since the spotting went viral, it was assumed that Aamir’s close friend Salman was hosting a pre-wedding function of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for some strange reason. However, the reports are all vague and read too much between the lines.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Mehendi Ceremony did happen at Galaxy Apartments, but it was not hosted by Salman Khan and their family. It just happened to take place on the same premises but not at Salman Khan’s residence.

Coming to the wedding festivities, which started with the Haldi ceremony, have been keeping the Khans on their toes but with chilled-out outfits. While Kiran Rao and Reena Dutt were spotted wearing Navari sarees on Haldi, Aamir Khan was spotted wearing the most casual clothes by the paps.

Even Ira Khan was spotted in one of her casual avatars by the paps in front of her father’s decked-up house.

It was reported that Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt decided to throw a reception party in Jaipur and Delhi, but new buzz suggests that a grand celebration will be held in Mumbai with a guest list of over 1000 people.

Talking about the wedding festivities, the Mehndi ceremony, as we told you, took place in Galaxy apartments, and the Haldi ceremony took place at Nupur Shikhare’s place, which was decked up as per Marathi traditions.

Ira & Nupur began dating in 2020 as he took her up as his fitness client, but they soon grew fond of each other. Before Ira, Nupur was training her father, Aamir Khan. Once Ira and Nupur hit it off, they kept growing strong together, finally getting engaged in 2023.

While we wait for official wedding pictures, here is a cute bunch of pictures and videos of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare from some festivities a few months ago.

