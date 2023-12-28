Salman Khan turned a year older on December 27. The superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, has been an integral part of the Hindi film industry for years now. But do know despite rising to fame with Maine Pyaar Kiya, he still had to struggle to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood? In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he opened up about his struggles and how filmmaker Ramesh Taurani saved his career.

Before the release of Tiger 3, the Dabangg actor reflected upon his journey in Bollywood and his struggles before he found success. The superstar had compared himself to others and said before he came into the industry, he did all those things that others usually don’t do after their launch.

Hinting at others, Salman Khan stated that people say that they will put in all the work after they get films. But he did all these things much before he came into the industry. He did four-five years of struggle before he came into the industry and before he did films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Biwi Ho To Aisi. Even after that, whenever he signed a film, he shifted that film before his other projects. And the projects that he postponed were likely not to happen.

Salman Khan further said that Bhagyashree, his Maine Pyaar Kiya co-star, was credited for the film. After Maine Pyar Kiya was released, she decided that she didn’t want to work anymore because she wanted to get married.

“For six months, I had no movie. And that’s when a ‘devta saman aadmi’ (God-like man), Ramesh Taurani, entered my life. My father at that point of time paid Rs 2000 and coaxed producer GP Sippy to make a fake announcement in a film industry magazine that he had signed me for a film. GP did that but there was no picture. But Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and paid Rs 5 lakh for the music of the film. It was because of those Rs 5 lakhs that I finally got a film called Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Thank you!,” Indian Express quotes Salman Khan saying at a press conference.

On the work front, after the decent performance of Tiger 3, Salman Khan is likely to collaborate with Karan Johar for ‘The Bull’ details of which are yet to be unveiled.

