September 28, 2002, the night Salman Khan’s Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into one of the pavements of the Hill Road at Mumbai’s Bandra, killing one person and leaving four people brutally injured. The superstar was arrested, and his blood samples were taken to check if he was drunk. Within a week, he surrendered at Bandra Police Station and then followed a trial that the world witnessed in the Hit & Run Case.

Later, many reports suggested that Salman Khan was drunk. The trial continued, and the story kept changing till the point that it was established and maintained that it was Salman Khan’s driver who was driving the car, and he was sitting at the back with singer Kamaal Khan.

It was once in an interview with Rajat Sharma in Aap ki Adalat; the actor narrated minute by minute what happened that night. While he got emotional talking about how he felt about the incident years after it happened, people could smell suspicion. This very old video recently resurfaced and has been going viral.

Talking about the night, Salman Khan said, “Main us gaadi mein maujood tha. Aapko andaza hi nahi laga sakte ki jab main jaata hun wahaan se to every time it just hurts me here. Bechare masoom so rahe the, hamare driver gaadi chala rahe the, main aur kamaal peeche baithe the, hamara security jo ki police ka security tha, wo saamne baitha tha aur meri next day 7 baje subah ki shift thi – Garv picture ki. Aur turn wahan pe gravel tha, driver ne brake maara, Sir gaadi skid ho gayi. Kyunki gravel tha wahan par.”

He further took a dig at reports which said that the car was speeding beyond the permissible limits and said, “Wo log bolte hain ki kyunki 180 – 200 ki speed pe gaadi chalata tha, Sir aap wahan se jo St Paul’s ka rasta hai sir, agar aap Schumacher ko bhi gaadi de do to wo utni fast nahi chala payega.”

Salman Khan also took a dig at reports that used the detail about his driver in the driving seat as a joke and said, “Mera driver hai, unka naam Ashok hai, aap kabhi bhi unse pooch lijiye. But it doesn’t make any news ki Salman Khan ke driver gaadi chala rahe the. It makes the big news. Ab wo court ke andar fight karenge jo bhi hoga, jeet jaayenge, jo hoga wo us waqt dekhenge.”

While the video was shared on an Instagram handle, smakshitpost, and captioned as an Oscar-level story, netizens also agreed to it. A user wrote, “The only time he acted well.” Another brutal dig read, “Salman doing the best acting of his entire career.” One more reaction read, “Drishyam ki takkar ki story hai.”

A fourth user wrote, “Give him an Oscar for this acting.” One user pointed out, “It’s a clear lie Whenever someone mentions too many specific details.”

Have a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smakshitpost (@smakshitpost)

