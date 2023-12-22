Bollywood celebrities have and continue to make headlines for public fights, divorces, legal battles, and extra-marital affairs. Time and again, we share stories of yesteryear’s actors’ personal lives that interest many. Bollywood’s late legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are amongst the most celebrated actors who have raised eyebrows with their controversial lives. While the Kapoor And Sons actor got everyone hooked with his unfiltered statements, Dutt was in the news for reasons known to all of us.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Dutt wanted to beat Kapoor. Yes, quite literally! In his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, the late actor shared an interesting anecdote of the time when Dutt, along with Gulshan Grover, reached his house to beat him, and the reason was actress Tina Munim. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down.

Sanjay Dutt fell in love with Tina Munim during his debut film Rocky (1981). However, after being together for some time, their relationship fell apart, and the reason was reportedly his addiction. However, later, Munim was rumored to be in love with Rajesh Khanna and finally married Anil Ambani. However, Dutt was irked by the rumors of Tina’s alleged affair with Chintu (Rishi Kapoor).

Coming back, in his book, Gulshan Grover revealed that he, along with Sanjay Dutt, had planned to beat him up for his affair with Tina Munim. They even went to his house to do so, but things changed when Neetu Singh interrupted. He stated that the Bobby actress convinced them that nothing of that sort was happening in Rishi Kapoor’s life, which they readily understood, and left the house.

Khullam Khulla quotes Gulshan Grover, saying, “It’s true. Sanju was having an affair with Tina Munim at the time, and he thought that Chintu was having one with her too. Sanju and I were like brothers, and he told me one day, ‘We have to go to Chintu’s house and beat him up’. We went to do that, but his fiancée Neetuji managed to convince us that Chintu was not in any such relationship. So we left.”

Years later, Rishi Kapoor shared a warm bond with Sanjay Dutt and grew a fondness for his son Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, we brought you another story of Sr. Kapoor scolding Dutt for spoiling his son with expensive gifts. Have you read that? Read it here.

