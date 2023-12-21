Bollywood’s late actor Rishi Kapoor has often made headlines for speaking his mind. Known for sharing his thoughts on anything and everything without mincing his words, he was one of the most celebrated actors. He created a stir with interesting revelations in his auto-biography with Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. On April 30, 2020, he passed away after suffering from Leukemia. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he scolded Sanjay Dutt for his expensive gift to Ranbir Kapoor.

The ‘Animal’ actor made everyone’s jaws drop to the floor when he aced Dutt’s look in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. He received many accolades for his performance. Before playing him on the big screen, Ranbir shared a great bond with the Vaastav actor. In one of the interviews, in the past, the actor spoke about his bond with Dutt and how Sr. Kapoor once scolded Dutt for the gift.

In an old interview with DNA, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that Sanjay Dutt once gifted him a Harley Davidson, which didn’t go down well with Rishi Kapoor. The Brahmastra actor had revealed that since his father never liked the bikes, he had kept it hidden from his father. However, later, when Bobby found out about it, he called Dutt and scolded him for spoiling Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor told the portal, “I remember I had to hide it from Papa for a long time as he doesn’t like bikes. When he found out that Sanjay sir had gifted me one, he called him and fired him. He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions.”

Spilling the beans on his bond with Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he treats him like a younger brother and spoils him with many gifts. “He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday. He used to pick me up for a drive in his Ferrari late in the night. It seems life has come a full circle with him when I got an opportunity to portray him on screen. Initially, I didn’t have the confidence to play the part. However, when Raju sir shared the script with me, I discovered a human side to Sanjay sir. It’s not the Sanjay Dutt we know. I’ve a lot more admiration and respect for him now,” he had said.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the humongous success of Animal at the box office. He now has Brahmastra Part Two and Part Three in the pipeline. Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay-led Leo.

