After showing off his action skills in Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the silver screen with Dunki. The film marks SRK’s first collaboration with directors Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. After releasing on big screens today, it will face a massive clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar, tomorrow. This is going to be one of the biggest face-offs at the box office, and fans can’t already wait to see who will win the race. As the critics’ reviews have already surfaced online, we now bring you a Dunki Twitter review.

Rajkumar Hirani, who’s known to leave an impression on his fans’ hearts and minds with his films like 3 Idiots, PK, and Munnabhai MBBs, among others, has sparked a debate between netizens on social media. Yes, that’s true! The film has divided netizens into sections.

A section of social media has been showering praises on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki while others are calling it boring. A user wrote, “#Dunki First half – GOOD – Packed with Laughter, Romance & laughter….a complete entertainer so far. After B2B action movies, so refreshing to see #ShahRukhKhan’s light-hearted part is explored – A trademark RajkumariHirani film so far packed with an engaging screenplay. Onto second half with an interesting plot.”

Another user wrote, “Dunki: a movie that leaves you wanting more. Unfortunately, the echoes of familiarity with the drama serial Daldal are hard to ignore. Hoped for a fresh take from Rajkumar Hirani, but fell short. #Dunki #MovieReview”#RajkumarHirani @iamsrk.”

A third one said, “#DUNKI is a Heart-touching tale of real people with real emotions in a real difficult world.. Much different from the Superficial Worlds of Pathaan and Jawan.. Terrific direction of Hirani along with power-packed performances from Whole Cast. #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiReview”

Check out a few more reviews below:

Pathaan and Jawan are fine, but I missed watching Shah Rukh Khan do comedy like only he can. #Dunki proves yet again why he has one of the best comic timings in the business. — Devansh Sharma (@inkedinwhite) December 21, 2023

Dunki is worst film don't watch it tommorow dinosaur is coming he will bang the species — AAdhi bhAAi (@AdithyaRam30) December 21, 2023

One word #DunkiReview – phenomenal! The storytelling, the visuals, and the overall impact make it a cinematic masterpiece. #Dunki is the new benchmark. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) December 21, 2023

Dunki is definitely best film of 2023 ❤️… Don't believe some oversmart critics … Beautiful film made by Rajkumar Hirani without any doubt ✌️👍… pic.twitter.com/N5dkome6iL — cineprevue (@cineprevue) December 21, 2023

Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated Dunki with 2 stars. An excerpt from the read reads, “In Dunki, despite the big team of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, the film fails to pack a punch. They had an interesting concept of illegal immigration in hand but failed to develop it into a better story.” Read the whole review here.

Coming back, have these Twitter reviews changed your mind? If not, then when are you planning to watch Dunki? Do let us know.

