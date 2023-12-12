After ruling 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up to end the year on a bombastic note, as his upcoming film Dunki is all set to hit the big screens on December 21, on the occasion of Christmas. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and will face a box office clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Now, following the recipe of success of his previous releases, Pathaan and Jawan, SRK recently arrived at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi to pray for the successful run of Dunki. Yes, you heard that right!

Since morning, a video from the religious place has been doing the rounds of social media, and it sees SRK, along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, and a few security personnels walking towards the shrine. While on his way, the superstar made sure not to get recognized by the pilgrims as he hid his face and covered it with a scarf and the hoodie of his puffed jacket.

Well, this isn’t the first time Shah Rukh Khan has arrived at the Shrine to seek blessings. This is his 3rd time in a year. Exactly a year back, on December 12, SRK arrived to pray for his comeback film Pathaan after four years, and it did wonders at the box office. The film minted more than 1000 crore worldwide. Later, in August, before the release of Jawan, he was once again spotted at the holy shrine in Jammu. The film broke Pathaan’s record and became the biggest hit of the year 2023.

Now, following the footsteps, Shah Rukh Khan once again reached the holy place to pray for Dunki, and we hope all his wishes come true and it breaks all the box office records.

Following the routine, SRK hasn’t been up for any promotional event or promotional interview for Dunki, just like Pathaan and Jawan.

Meanwhile, SRK’s both films have found their places on the Most Googled Films Of 2023 list. While Jawan has topped the chart, Pathaan has grabbed 5th position, leaving Tiger 3, Leo, Jailer, and others behind.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi? Do let us know.

