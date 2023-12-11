Dunki Review Out? "Shah Rukh Khan Outperforms Himself, Masterpiece... It'll Be Historical" Says A 5/5 Review, But Should You Believe It?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is just ten days from its release, and the trailer recently released broke every record to be the most-watched Indian movie trailer on YouTube in the first 24 hours. It crossed 59+ million views in just a day, grabbing the crown, which Salaar enjoyed for just three days. Now, the news is that the first Dunki review is already out, and you all know how to react when that happens for such a big film ten days before its release.

SRKians, don’t worry because it’s a 5-star review as predicted, calling the film a ‘masterpiece of storytelling’ and whatnot. Knowing it’s a Rajkumar Hirani film, it’s really difficult not to trust it because his track record has been so impeccable that even such rumors start sounding true when you attach his name to them.

Okay, we all know you’re here just for Dunki review, and here it is: “Insider Reports: 5 ⭐️Dunki is a masterpiece of storytelling from Rajkumar Hirani. Indian cinema has never seen before the way Raj sir has made this movie. Shah Ruh Khan outperformed himself as an actor to give his best acting in this movie,” tweeted/posted a twitter/X user named ‘Movie Hub.’

The handle also bifurcated the review between the first and second half of Dunki and said, “1st half 📽️ is all about the Journey of DUNKI to London. It connects you very much deeply with the characters and story, comedy, romance, love & friendship.”

For the second half, it reported, “2nd half 📽️ is the main movie where it will make you cry deeply, and it hasn’t been exposed in any promotional video. This will be historical in Indian Cinema.”

Insider Reports: 5 ⭐️ #Dunki is a masterpiece of storytelling from #Rajkumarhirani. Indian cinema has never seen before the way Raj sir has made this movie. #ShahRuhKhan outperform himself as an actor to give his best acting in this movie. 1st half 📽️ is all about the Journey… pic.twitter.com/TLYbtx8v4f — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) December 10, 2023

Many people wore their tinfoil hats, as they rightly should, questioning the ingenuity of the review and started asking questions like where did the handle even watch it in such an advance before the release? To which the reply was, “Screening was held two days ago for distributors in India. These reports are from one of the bigger distributors.”

Many such reviews emerge on the internet; they’re either 5/5 or 1/5; there’s nothing in between, and we should be careful about whom to trust and whom to not. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki is releasing on 21st December 2023, and the only real reviews will start pouring from either the same day or the day before. Till then, be happy with this review if you’re a SRK fan or wait for the views of the ones who actually love to watch films and review them.

Must Read: Dunki Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Aiming To Score 4th Biggest Opening Of His Career By Beating Chennai Express?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News