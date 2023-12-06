“Sau sunar ki ek lohar ki!” for those who can’t understand the language, this is a proper Hindi proverb that means “One powerful blow is comparable to a hundred smaller blows,” and that blow is of Shah Rukh Khan. With the Dunki trailer, Shah has not only surpassed Prabhas’ Salaar’s monumental views but also has become the most-watched Indian movie trailer on YouTube.

Yesterday, we got a surprise from Rajkumar Hirani, and going by his track record of delivering trailers, we knew this could go either way. His combo with Shah isn’t something we all should take lightly as of now, but yeah, the trailer could’ve been better.

Currently comfortably sitting at 58 million views (at the time of writing this article), the Dunki trailer came from nowhere and achieved every record under the sun. Prabhas‘ Salaar trailer has sadly to transfer the crown, which it held for three days, and the Shah starrer’ll own it until another biggie comes in and breaks the record.

Salaar trailer, at the moment, stands at 64 million views, out of which a little over 54 million views came in the first 24 hours. Prashanth Neel’s film scored 50 million views in the first 19 hours, compared to Rajkumar Hirani‘s Dunki, which took just a little over 13 hours to attain the same amount of views.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Christmas family entertainer has also beaten Salaar in likes, garnering 1.3 million likes compared to 1.1 million likes of the latter. The fun part is that Salaar’s current likes (3 days after the trailer release) were crossed by the Dunki trailer in just 13.5 hours. Another fun fact: it surpassed the Telugu version of Salaar in just 9 hours.

The entrance of Dunki at #1 in the top 10 most viewed Hindi trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours has eliminated Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi from the list with around 42.9 million views.

Check out the views of the top 10 trailers.

Dunki: 59 million Salaar: 54.2 million Adipurush: 52.2 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 50.9 million Animal: 50.6 million KGF: Chapter 2: 49 million Jawan Prevue: 45.6 million Cirkus: 45 million Samrat Prithviraj: 43.8 million 83 – The Film: 43 million

