Prabhas is back in the headlines and is grabbing the limelight for all the right reasons. His Salaar is scheduled to release in December and will face stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. While the biggie still has over a month for its release, we have heard exciting stuff about the actor’s upcoming romantic saga, and it’s related to the film’s budget. Keep reading to know more!

After the debacle of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, the Baahubali star is looking for a bounce at the box office, and his upcoming line-up is very impressive, with the potential of setting ticket windows on fire. After Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, he’ll be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which is also said to be an expensive affair. After that, he will do a film with Maruthi.

Apart from the aforementioned upcoming biggies post-Salaar, Prabhas will reportedly be doing a film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. If reports are to be believed, it’ll be an epic romantic tale. After hearing this, some fans are worried as the actor seems a misfit in love stories, and even his Radhe Shyam was an epic disaster. However, others are happy as Hanu Raghavapudi had previously helmed Sita Ramam, which turned out to be a huge success and received an overwhelming response on the OTT platform, too.

Now, as per the report in Track Tollywood, Prabhas’ romantic biggie will be riding on a budget of 300 crores. Yes, you read that right! The film is another expensive project in the actor’s kitty, and it is learned that the cost might go beyond the mark of 300 crores as the concept has a backdrop of World War 2, which will require heavy VFX work.

Reportedly, the biggie will go on floors next year and is expected to be a never-seen-before tale of love.

Interestingly, even Radhe Shyam was budgeted at 300 crores, and we all know the outcome. Here, the budget might even cross that figure, and taking such a risk yet again seems a dicey decision. Of course, Hanu Raghavapudi churned out a modern-day cult with Sita Ramam, but that film was made at an extremely controlled cost; hence, returns were huge. This time, he’ll be handling the film with an epic budget riding on it.

Meanwhile, Sita Ramam features Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It was released last year and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. In Hindi, it is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Salaar Pre-Box Office Business: Adipurush’s Disastrous Result Leads To Theatrical Rights Of Prabhas’ Upcoming Magnum Opus In Telugu States Bag 20 Crores Less?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News