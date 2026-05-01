The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are releasing in the same month, and they will both want to score the biggest opening weekend. Brand New Day is a franchise movie with high IP value, so earning lucrative numbers on its opening weekend should not be complicated. But we are here to discuss The Odyssey and how much it would need to at least break into the top 5 opening weekends of all time for July releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was also released in July 2023. But it did even make it to the top 10 debuts among July releases of all time. The upcoming movie is releasing a few weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Therefore, it will not hinder the debut of Nolan’s film. There is a lot of buzz around the movie, and the pre-sales are also going well. Once the early reactions are out, more can be said about its opening weekend.

Top 5 opening weekends of all time for July releases at the North American box office

The Odyssey aims to beat the debuts of films like Deadpool & Wolverine, The Lion King, and Barbie. The top 5 all-time biggest July openers also include The Dark Knight Rises, and The Dark Knight Rises is among the top 10. Two of Christopher Nolan’s movies are already in the top 10, and one is in the top 5. But for The Odyssey to make the top 5 openers of July, it would have to push The Dark Knight Rises out, which had earned $160.89 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine — $211.44 million The Lion King — $191.77 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 — $169.19 million Barbie — $162.02 million The Dark Knight Rises — $160.89 million

How much will The Odyssey need to aim for to earn a spot on the top 5 July releases list?

At the top is Deadpool & Wolverine with its $211.4 million debut weekend gross. Therefore, The Odyssey will have to earn around $212 million on its opening weekend to beat Deadpool & Wolverine and become the biggest opening weekend of all time among July releases. To break into the top 5, it will have to surpass The Dark Knight Rises’ $160.89 million domestic debut.

For the record, Oppenheimer is at #20 in the all-time biggest opening weekends of July, and it earned $82.4 million on its opening weekend in North America. It was Nolan’s last release, and the film won seven Oscars and was a box-office success, ending its domestic run at $330.07 million. The Odyssey would need an approximate 96% jump from Oppenheimer‘s debut to make it into the top 5 biggest July opening weekends.

What is the film about?

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the nymph Calypso, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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