Prabhas has recently been the talk of the town with his portrayal as Raghav in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The actor and his projection of Lord Ram were outright rejected by the audience. Some called him out for the weight gain, while others took digs at his overall failed demeanour to portray the Hindu God. However, it seems like the actor is unfazed and untouched by all the criticism.

Prabhas, despite being a big failure at the box office, has a packed calendar for three years with four films, out of which three are big-budget pan-India films. And reports say that the actor has signed his fifth film, also a pan-India film with a Kannada production house.

Reports in Gulte suggest that Prabhas has signed the dotted line for a big event film produced by KVN productions, who are currently busy making KD – The Devil. KVN Films is known for distributing Vikrant Rona, Rider, and RRR (in Kannada), among others. The Baahubali actor has been offered a fat pay cheque for the film.

It is also reported that besides the impressive story, the paycheque was a green signal for the Radhe Shyam actor to come on board. Details of the project are being kept under wraps. For the unversed, the actor has been charging 150 crores for his upcoming films Salaar and Spirit. His fee for Adipurush was also said to be 120 crores however some reports suggest the numbers shot to 150 crores later, but none verified the news.

Talking about other projects, Prabhas has Salaar with Prashanth Neel, who is supposed to start the project after his Jr NTR film wraps. The actor is currently working on Project K, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction film is said to be a modern retelling of the Mahabharata, with Prabhas playing a character inspired by Karna. The film has a backdrop of the third world war and will be based on the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Prabhas’ third film is Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga which will start sometime later this year. He is also doing a horror comedy Raja Deluxe, for which he has reportedly taken a fee cut to keep the budget of the Telugu film balanced.

Now it would be interesting to see what Prabhas has to offer with his new film with the Kannada producers, especially when all of his pan-India films after Baahubali – Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush have failed to strike a chord with the audience.

