After the debacle of Adipurush, the talks about Prabhas’ following projects are in full swing. His Project K is grabbing all the limelight at the moment due to the inclusion of legendary actor Kamal Haasan. Yes, Ulaga Nayagan has joined the cast, and we have already come across a lot of rumours about his salary for the film. Keep reading to know the truth behind his earning!

Being directed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming sci-fi action film is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever and boasts a strong cast. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Just a few days back, the makers made Kamal’s entry official. It is being said that the veteran has charged a hefty amount for his role.

Ever since the news of Kamal Haasan’s entry in Project K went viral, some reports stated that the Vikram actor is charging as much as 150 crores for his part. Obviously, there was no truth to it, and later, it was learnt that the salary amount is around 20 crores. However, the latest report in Track Tollywood states a different figure.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan will shoot for 25-30 days for Project K. Considering this span of the shooting schedule, Kamal will be taking home around 40 crores as his fee. Yes, you read that right! It seems the actor has hiked his remuneration after the success of Vikram.

Meanwhile, confirming his inclusion in Project K, Kamal Haasan said, “I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K . Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry,” in a note shared on social media.

Project K is scheduled to release on 12th January 2024.

