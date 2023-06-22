Which name comes to your mind when you hear ‘India’s Highest Paid Actor’? Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan? Or South Actors Like Rajinikanth, Dhanush and others? Well, if we say these are the ‘could have been correct answers but not at all’ – will you believe us? These are definitely good guesses, but it’s Thalapathy Vijay who has become the highest-paid actor with his upcoming film Leo, and his journey has been a memorable one.

Do you know how Vijay started his career and what was his first pay cheque? Well, the actor who now earns crores started his journey with hundreds. Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to read more.

Reports were abuzz that Thalapathy Vijay has asked for Rs 200 crore remuneration for his role in Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s Leo. However, that report might not be right, but as per a source close to Vijay, the actor has increased his salary after Varisu’s success. The insider revealed to India Today, “His salary per film now stands at Rs 125 Crore. After the success of Varisu, he increased his salary from Rs 120 Crore.” Well, this makes the actor cross the usual 100 crore salary club that most A-listers like Rajinikanth or Shah Rukh Khan ask for.

However, do you know how Vijay’s journey kickstarted? Well, back in the 80s, Thalapathy Vijay stepped foot in the film industry as a child actor. Being the son of Tamil filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, his first work was Vetri in 1984. Once in a 2017 interview, his father had revealed that the 10-year-old Vijay had received only Rs 500 for his performance in the movie.

Later, Vijay had worked on various projects as a child actor before debuting as the male lead in Naalaiya Theerpu, which was released in 1992.

Did you know about this? Let us know your thoughts about Vijay’s journey from being a child actor to one of the leading actors of the nation. For the unversed, as per 2022’s GQ, Thalapathy Vijay’s net worth is $56 million, which is over Rs 450 crore in Indian currency.

