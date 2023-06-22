Pooja Hegde recently grabbed headlines for walking out of Mahesh Babu’s film Guntur Kaaram helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. She even lost out on Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagath Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. However, both the directors were keen to cast Pooja, but her dates and remuneration were an issue.

While Pooja walked out of the Mahesh Babu film owing to date issues since she had to start a Hindi film the next month, makers were relieved after she walked out, and Sreeleela was cast as the main lead. Pooja was charging 4 crore, and Sreeleela charged 2 crores per film.

It was also reported by TOI that after Guntur Kaaram went through a script change, not much was left for the female lead to do in the film and thus Pooja Hegde decided to walk out. Now coming to Ustaad Bhagath Singh, the Radhe Shyam actress demanded her usual fee of 4 crore! This seemed a pretty exaggerated amount to the Pawan Kalyan film’s team.

According to reports in India Herald & Mirchi9, Sreeleela, who was playing the second lead, was promoted in the film as the main lead, with her original ask of 2 crores per film. Agent actress Sakshi Vaidya was roped in to play the second lead.

However, Mythri movie makers still didn’t want Pooja Hegde to let go of it entirely and hence approached her for an item song in the film. Pooja has been offered 70 lakhs for the said item song. It is yet to be confirmed if she accepts this deal or not!

Pooja Hegde has recently seen a string of flops. Her latest Bollywood biggie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also did not work in her favour, despite the actress working with the superstar Salman Khan. The actress currently had Guntur Kaaram in her kitty, which she now is not a part of.

She is currently working on an ad with Amitabh Bachchan while it is rumoured that she is in talks for a Bollywood film. Hope the actress bounces back soon.

