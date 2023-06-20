The South industry is currently dominating the entertainment industry in the country. From the films to the actors, they always take advantage of every opportunity to grab the attention of fans online. The pan India releases have changed how we look at things, and Hindi films are also getting released in multilingual, and can you guess the highest-paid actress in the South at the moment? And no, it’s not Nayanthara or Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Hint: She’ll be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo; scroll below to find out!

It’s none other than Trisha Krishnan. Yes, you heard it right. The actress is a huge name in the South film industry and was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin: Selvan II alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

According to a recent survey conducted by Fincash, Trisha Krishnan is the highest-paid actress in the South and has reportedly increased her value post doing Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She’ll be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and is getting a whopping amount of Rs 10 crores.

For those who don’t know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting paid the same amount for her web series ‘Citadel’ opposite Varun Dhawan, but as far as the South film industry is concerned, Trisha Krishnan is currently leading the pack.

Meanwhile, Leo is scheduled to be released in October and is one of the most anticipated films of 2023; and we can’t wait to see Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha on screen together. The on-screen jodi is paired together after 14 long years, and we can’t wait for them to work their magic together!

What are your thoughts on Trisha Krishnan being the highest-paid actress in the South film industry, beating Samantha and Nayanthara? Tell us in the space below.

