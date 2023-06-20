Pooja Hegde is basking in the success of her career. The actress is in the news due to her upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. For some time, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s next has been in the news owing to some shocking reasons. Now the latest media reports state that Pooja, who was roped in to play the leading lady, has opted out of the film. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, owing to delays in shooting schedules and changes in the script, the actress has walked out of the film.

The latest media reports are abuzz that scenes shot for Guntur Kaaram, will be redone. Not only that, it is also being said that the changes in the script have made many people back out from the big project. Scroll down for details.

Pooja Hegde has, however, cited date issues while walking out of the project. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “The shooting timelines of Guntur Kaaram kept changing. The team was shooting for some sequences, deciding one timeframe for the next schedule but that’s delayed again due to varied issues. Some of the portions already shot were getting into the reshoot mode. There were also changes in the script at regular intervals, which resulted in multiple other people also backing out.

“After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways citing date issues.” Adding, “She was not happy with how things were proceeding and put forth her plight with the producers and director before moving out. Pooja will now shift her base to doing other films in Telugu and Hindi.”

On the other hand, apart from Pooja Hegde, music director Thaman has also opted out of ‘Guntur Kaaram’.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a chock-o-block shooting schedule as she’s given commitments to films which she’s busy shooting from June to December.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi!

