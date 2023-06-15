After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, we’re all set to witness another event film in the form of Adipurush. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film releases tomorrow all across the globe, and expectations are sky-high. With the huge cost of the pre-release theatrical business riding on the back, the biggie needs a solid recovery and below is all you need to know!

The Om Raut directorial is one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history. Unfortunately, it saw a pool of negativity working against it due to its teaser. The trailer has done damage control to an extent and all thanks to the presence of Prabhas, the film has earned a big amount through its theatrical rights.

As per the report on Track Tollywood, Adipurush needs to recover a massive amount through theatrical business to be in a safe zone. From the two Telugu states alone (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the film will need to rake in 150 crores at the box office as its breakeven stands at 150 crores. Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu need to make 25 crores to be in a safe zone.

In North India, Adipurush’s breakeven stands at 100 crores. In the overseas market, the film needs to earn at least 45 crores.

Meanwhile, during a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, director Om Raut requested the film’s producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman. In the film, Devdatta Nage will be seen essaying the character of Lord Hanuman.

