Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey franchise has been entertaining millions since its first film was released in 2013. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadda in pivotal roles, its sequel – Fukrey Returns, released in 2017, with a threequel – Fukrey 3, scheduled for a September 2023 release.

While every one of the original cast will be part of the third instalment, Fazal will be missing, and now he’s revealed the real reason why. Read on to know all he said.

When asked why he is not a part of the movie, Ali Fazal told Bollywood Bubble, “Bhai simple answer hai, dates nahi thi.” Adding to it, Pulkit Samrat – who plays a pivotal character in the franchise stated that when they were shooting for the movie in Delhi, Ali was doing Kandahar. A Hollywood action flick directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film also stars Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White and many others.

When reports originally surfaced of Ali Fazal’s absence from Fukrey 3, the Mirzapur actor dropped a statement addressing the matter. It read, “So Zafar (his character name) aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi.

Once a fukra always a fukra, so I am around. But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji.”

Talking about wanting to be part of Fukrey 3, Ali Fazal added, “I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys.”

