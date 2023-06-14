Actress Swastika Mukherjee, a few weeks ago, made headlines over her alleged complaint against film producer Sandeep Sarkar for sending her threatening emails and morphed photos. Now weeks after her allegations, she revealed whether she would attend the upcoming film Shibpur’s promotional events.

Shibpur is a political thriller. It is directed by Arindam Bhattacharya and stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajatava Dutta, Mamata Shankar, Kharaj Mukhopadhyay and Susmita Mukherjee, apart from Swastika.

The trailer for the Bengali film was released on Tuesday, and she did not attend the event. She took to Facebook and announced that she won’t be a part of her upcoming film Shibpur’s promotional events. She wrote, “To all my journalist friends who have been calling and messaging me for the past few days to ask whether I will be attending the trailer launch of my film Shibpur, well, I will not. I am not in Kolkata, but even if I was in the city, I would not have attended. Anyone telling you otherwise is lying.”

“S*xual harassment is not a joke, and there is no forgiveness for it. And neither is there any redemption. The producers may think all is chill and cool, but IT IS NOT. IT WILL NEVER BE. But #Shibpur is my film, and I will definitely share the trailer with my followers and fans. Thank you,” Swastika Mukherjee added.

Take a look at her Facebook post below:

After getting threatening emails from Sandeep Sarkar and his associates requesting her to “cooperate” with them, Swastika lodged a formal complaint with Kolkata’s Golf Green Police Station in March. She also asked the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) for aid. Sandeep is a co-producer with Shibpur. They had threatened to publish her edited, “n*de” photographs on p*rn websites, she said.

Narrating the incident, Swastika Mukherjee told OTT Play, “It all started pretty randomly. During the entire course of shooting and dubbing, I have never been introduced to Sandeep Sarkar. It was another co-producer, Ajanta Sinha Roy, who communicated with us. Suddenly, Sandeep Sarkar started sending me threatening emails. He claimed that he was an American citizen and that if I didn’t ‘cooperate’ with them, he would get in touch with the US Consulate so that I never get a US visa. He also threatened to drag me to the Police Commissioner, Chief Minister, and so on. Now I have absolutely no idea what this ‘cooperation’ means. I shot the film and dubbed it, and I never intended not to participate in promotional activities. Initially, the film was scheduled to release in March. I emailed my available dates to them. There was no response. Later, they shifted the release. And yet they did not bother to let me know. I got to know it from our director and again mailed him my available dates.”

