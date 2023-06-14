Today, i.e., June 14, marks the third death anniversary of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kedarnath actor, who was loved by one and all and continues to enjoy a massive fan following, was found dead at his Bandra Apartment on June 14, 2020. His suicide not only sent shock waves to the industry but also got his fans across the globe mourning over the irreversible loss. On this heartbreaking day, his family and close friends are remembering the actor, including Rhea Chakraborty, who shared an unseen video.

Rhea, who was SSR’s alleged girlfriend, became the scapegoat of his death case. The actress was accused of pursuing and buying narcotics for the actor. Rhea also spent 28 days in jail after being arrested by NCB.

In the unseen video, Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput are seen sitting one big rock. While SSR is seen wearing a ‘NASA’ T-shirt, Rhea is seen holding him from behind while letting her tresses fly in the air. Both can be seen having a gala time and someone captures their adorable moments together. While Rhea refrained from writing a long note, she posted a red-heart emoji along with an infinity symbol.

Soon after she shared the video on social media, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans bashed her and trolled her for showing off her ‘fake love’. Commenting on the video a troll wrote, “Itni gandagi fehlane k Baad aisa post Karti hai jaise victim yehi hai. Kalmuhi. Aur Kya kehti hai aapko Laga k Mai darr gayi wapas nahi aoungi? Darr k marey 1 month tak cmt off rakhi hui thi.”

Another said, “Fir shuru ho gyi h dikhava krne ke liye daayaan,” while third one wrote, “Ye post krk jhutha pyar dikhaa chahti h miss …Pyar tha to mara kyu”

A fourth netizen said, “Nagin mar ke ab dikhaba karti hai.”

A sixth troll comment, “Logo ko pagal. Banane ka kam band kro,” while seventh one said, “Jab tm marogi behan tb pata chlega aise celebrate karne m kaisa lgta hai usko jisne apna bhai and beta khoya hai kyunki tmhare liye toh majak chl raha hai n Shushant n sahi toh dusra sahi bhkkkkkkkkk.”

Currently, Rhea Chakraborty is seen hosting reality show MTV Roadies 19.

