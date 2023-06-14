Less than 48 are left for Bollywood’s one of the most-talked-about film Adipurush to hit the screens. Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the lead roles, the film is helmed by Om Raut. The film, which was slated to hit the screens early this year, has created a massive buzz around it for all the right reasons. Owing to its stature, astounding trailer and a stellar cast, the film is now making headlines for its tickets being sold at overpriced rates. Yes, you heard that right!

Ahead of the release of Prabhas starrer, the advance bookings have already begun and some of the shows, including first day first show, is already sold out, especially in metro cities like Delhi, despite their overpricing. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling through BookMyShow, we were surprised that Delhi’s PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, is selling Adipurush tickets at Rs 2200. And mind you, the price is for the Hindi version in 2D format. Not only here, but even in Delhi’s PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, the film’s tickets are priced at Rs 2000 and the show is already sold out.

Here’s how much other Adipurush tickets are priced- PVR Select City Walk (Gold): Rs 1800, PVR Gold Logix City Centre, Noida: Rs 1650.

On the hand, the Hollywood flick ‘The Flash’ tickets are priced at Rs 1150 at the same Noida theatre.

Speaking about Mumbai, theatres are selling Adipurush tickets priced at Rs 2000 for all shows at Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC. Only Chennai and Hyderabad can be seen selling the tickets at a cheaper rate.

Meanwhile, Adipurush stars Prabhas as (Ram) Raghava, Kriti as (Sita) Janaki, Saif as (Ravan) Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

After its first trailer was released, it became the butt of jokes and was subjected to criticism for its “poor quality” of visual effects.

Coming back, how much are you excited and ready to pay for Adipurush? Do let us know,

Stay tuned to Koimoi, for more updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story Fame Adah Sharma Is All Set To Play A Female Superhero In An International Film, Says “I Can’t Wait To Share More Stuff About It Soon…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News