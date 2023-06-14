Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar are two of the most renowned figures in the Indian film industry, and they are both blunt about their views and opinions. The veteran lyricist has opened up in court about the time when Kangana went to his house during her ongoing feud with Hrithik Roshan in 2016 after filing a defamation case against the actress for her accusations three years back. Keep scrolling to find out in detail.

For the unversed, around 2014, there was news about Kangana and Hrithik’s alleged affair, but things did not end well, at least from the actress’ side, and she, after that, never left an opportunity to take a dig at the actor. Around 2016 Hrithik filed a case against her and demanded a public apology for saying wrongful things about their alleged affair. Following that, in 2020, Kangana alleged that the senior lyricist threatened her and asked her to apologise to Hrithik since he and his father, Rakesh Roshan, are influential people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report in India Today, Javed Akhtar revealed to the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday what took place the night Kangana Ranaut went to his house. He shared that it was not him but a common friend named Dr Ramesh Agarwal who wanted to talk to the Queen actress. Javed revealed back at the time he was not very familiar with Kangana and said, “It is true that I did not know Kangana, and I have nothing to do with the ongoing controversy with Hrithik. But Kangana was called by Dr Agarwal, who had a close relationship with her. He could call her and insist on her to meet.”

Javed Akhtar added, “It is true to say that Kangana was not ready to listen to my words, and she left the house with her elder sister Rangoli. It is not true to say that she was upset with my statement despite politely coming for the meeting.” As per the report, Javed’s secretary will also appear in court as a witness and give his testimony two weeks later.

In another interview with PTI, Javed Akhtar claimed that Kangana Ranaut was aware of what the meeting was about, and referring to that, he said, “You expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but possibility for something… some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind.” He added, “I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn’t call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016.”

For more updates on Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Javed Akhtar Penned This Legendary Jagjit Singh Song In Under 10 Minutes & It’ll Live For 100s of Decades To Come, Wrote It “After Having 8-9 Pegs” At 12.30 AM

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News