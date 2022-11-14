Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for make bold statements and don’t hesitate while speaking their hearts out especially when it comes to Bollywood. Her sister Rangoli Chandel is also not new to taking jibes at Bollywood celebrities. She once even took a jibe at Malaika Arora.

Back in 2019, Malaika took to Instagram to share a picture wherein she was in a nightgown as her son Arhaan Khan looks into the camera lens. Sharing the picture, she even captioned the picture as “When the son is being all nice and taking care of his mommy”.

However, it seemed Rangoli Chandel didn’t approve of Malaika Arora’s picture and shared it on her Twitter account. She even took a sly dig at Arbaaz Khan’s former wife and wrote, “This is modern Indian mother, very good,” followed by clapping and thumbs-up emojis.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli’s post was not well appreciated by the netizens. They slammed her for sending out a derogatory comment on the actor. A Twitter user commented, “New low for Rangoli. Falling each day.”

Take a look at some of the netizens’ reactions below:

OMG 😱 what a dirty mind — Geeta Tekchandani (@GeetaTekchanda1) November 5, 2019

No wonder ! You alone enough to spoil Ur sis career. Once in a while mind ur own business! — Aanand Krishna (@aanandkrishna78) November 5, 2019

And who are you to judge ? — Beautifulchaos (@AwSums1) November 5, 2019

Later Rangoli Chandel a new tweet she later clarified her stand by saying, “Peoole are writing very mean things about Malaika, I called her a modern day mom but all the nasty things people saying about her I wonder if this picture suggesting … people please refrain from over imagination it’s not good”.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut’s sister had also shared a video of her mother on the micro-blogging site where an old woman was seen knitting a sweater for Rangoli’s son Prithvi. Calling her mother as the ‘last of authentic Indian mothers generation’, Rangoli was seen lauding her for her sweet gesture.

