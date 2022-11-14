Shoaib Malik has been drawing social media ire ever since reports of him allegedly cheating on his wife Sania Mirza began doing the rounds. While there remains no evidence of the same, his old pictures with model Ayesha Omar have sparked speculations that she is the third person in the relationship. Amidst it all, a new chat show has been announced that has left the netizens confused. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, it was being said that Sania has been living separately in Dubai ever since her fallout with Shoaib. The couple has even reportedly decided to part ways but is stuck in formalities. It is only after the full and final settlement, that they will announce the news to fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid all the divorce rumours, Paktisan’s Urdu OTT platform Urduflix announced a new chat show ‘The Mirza Malik Show.’ Their announcement also features a picture of Sania Mirza dressed in a tie-dye co-ord set and she stands with her hands resting on her husband Shoaib Malik’s shoulder.

In no time, the post went viral on social media. Netizens were confused about what exactly is up with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

A user wrote, “Publicity stunt tha mtlb kya jo itne din se feeds aa rhi thi separation ki”

Another commented, “I think this was shot long back, ab release kar rahe hain maybe because the show will be affected they are not anouncing their divorce. After the show airs they might confirm idk”

“So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame!,” another commented.

A user joked, “meanwhile news channels: kya malik ne dhonkha diya sania ko…pkde gaye hotel mai ladki kai saath”

“PRANK HO GYA HA 1.5 billion Logon k sath,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

Stay tuned to Koimoi as we bring more updates on Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

Must Read: Anupam Kher Gets Denied Ticket For His Film Uunchai As It Runs Housefull: “Maine Iss Picture Mein Acting Kiya Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram